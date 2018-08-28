Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mayor recognises project with annual award

PUBLISHED: 08:55 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 22 January 2019

Pastor Barry Rooks, with the work in progress to set up The Shed at The Arc at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pastor Barry Rooks, with the work in progress to set up The Shed at The Arc at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

As The Shed reaches a critical point in its future, the project has received an award recognising its positive community work.

New Wymondham mayor Tony Holden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018New Wymondham mayor Tony Holden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

On Saturday, January 19, Wymondham Town Council awarded its annual Civic Award to Barry Rooks at a reception held at the Dell bowls club on Norwich Road.

Fellow volunteer Steve  Lyne joined the founder at  the ceremony and they  dedicated the award to the  team of men behind the conversion of their current headquarters at The Arc on Ayton Road.

Following the presentation hosted by mayor Tony Holden, Mr Rooks said he was feeling optimistic about securing  the essential funding to keep  the project running and  that receiving the award would help with future funding  bids.

Mr Holden said the council had unanimously agreed  that the 2019 award should  go to the project and that  they hoped it would help  make more men aware of the service.

Most Read

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Care home one of only a few in Norfolk to be given outstanding inspection rating

Staff and residents at Westfields Residential Care home at Swaffham celebrate their outstanding rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Pub staff armed with fire extinguishers rushed to try and save burning van

The van on fire near the Lawson Road junction in Norwich. Photo: Mark White

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists