Historic steam train set to visit Norfolk

The Mayflower steam train at Norwich Station on its previous visit in 2015. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2015

A steam engine of a type that was once a regular sight throughout East Anglia is to return to Norfolk next month when it hauls a passenger excursion from London Liverpool Street.

The 61306 Mayflower, one of two surviving B1 Class steam engines, will visit Norfolk on April 11. Picture: Mick Howes The 61306 Mayflower, one of two surviving B1 Class steam engines, will visit Norfolk on April 11. Picture: Mick Howes

Thousands of railway enthusiasts are expected to line the route for a glimpse of locomotive 61306 Mayflower on April 11.

Having first arrived at Bressingham for Steam and Gardens, the historic locomotive then proceed to Norwich and onto Dereham for the Mid-Norfolk Railway. It is understood that the Mayflower will be diesel-hauled back to Norwich before it returns the train to London.

The 61306 Mayflower is one of two surviving B1 Class steam engines. It previously visited the region in 2015.

Thousands are expected to turn out to see the Mayflower in Bressingham, Norwich and Dereham. Picture: Antony Kelly Thousands are expected to turn out to see the Mayflower in Bressingham, Norwich and Dereham. Picture: Antony Kelly

Organisers Steam Dreams said: “The B1’s were designed as mixed traffic locomotives capable of hauling express passenger trains, as well as freight traffic. As powerful, go anywhere engines, the B1’s worked across most of the UK rail network from East Anglia to Scotland.”

Provisional timings will see the train arrive at Bressingham at 2pm, Norwich at 2.25pm and Dereham for the Mid-Norfolk Railway at 4.10pm. The return journey is expected to start at 5pm from Bressingham, Dereham at 5.50pm and Norwich at 7pm.