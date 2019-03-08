Search

Police appeal for help as search for missing Norfolk woman continues

PUBLISHED: 09:55 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 13 May 2019

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

Police are appealing for help from the public as officers continue their search for a missing woman from Great Yarmouth.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of Maxine Peachey, 53, who was last seen in the Stafford Road area of Great Yarmouth at 10.45am on Sunday, May 12.

Maxine is described as white, 5ft 5, of medium build with dark brown shoulder length hair and may be wearing glasses.

She is believed to be wearing blue skinny jeans, a burgundy t-shirt and a pair of distinctive navy blue and green tartan high-top trainers with white toe caps, as well as carrying a green daisy-print rucksack with brown straps.

Maxine may be using crutches to walk and have a black knee brace on her left leg.

Chief Inspector of Great Yarmouth Police Nathan Clark, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Maxine and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts to contact police.

"I would also urge people living in the Great Yarmouth to please check their sheds, garages and outbuildings.

"Searches for Maxine are continuing today (May 13) with a particular focus on the area around Gorleston beach.

"Anyone who might like to assist officers with these searches is asked to meet at the cliff top car park near Links Road at midday today."

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 289 of 12 May 2019.

