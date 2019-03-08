Search

Missing Norfolk woman found following search involving drones, dogs and coastguard

PUBLISHED: 09:55 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 13 May 2019

Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Photo: Norfolk police

Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

A woman who had been missing from Great Yarmouth since Sunday morning has been found following an extensive search involving police drones, dogs and coastguard rescue teams.

Maxine Peachey, 53, was found by a member of the public in Caister Road, Great Yarmouth, travelling towards Caister at 2pm this afternoon.

Chief Inspector of Great Yarmouth Police Nathan Clark, thanked the media and members of the public for their help in finding Maxine.

A handful of residents gathered at Gorleston beach at 12pm today to assist with the search efforts.

