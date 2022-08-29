How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Here is how to maximise your time off in 2023 so you can find more time for a staycation or a trip abroad - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

With summer nearing its end many people will be starting to look towards their next opportunity to escape on holiday.

By using your annual leave strategically, you can maximise time off next year.

In fact, you could enjoy 47 days off while only using 19 days of annual leave - if you typically work Monday to Friday.

Combining bank holidays with the days surrounding them means you can take larger blocks of time off while missing the least amount of working days.

Here is a quick guide for making the most of your holiday in 2023.

Full list of 2023 bank holidays in England and Wales:

New Year's Day (substitute) - Monday, January 2

Good Friday - Friday, April 7

Easter Monday - Monday, April 10

Early May bank holiday - Monday, May 1

Spring bank holiday - Monday, May 29

Summer bank holiday - Monday, August 28

Boxing Day - Tuesday, December 26

Days to book as holiday

Monday, April 3 to Thursday April 6 - This will give you a ten-day break with only four days of holiday used.

Tuesday, May 2 to Friday, May 5 - Four days off after the early May bank holiday gets you nine days to relax.

Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, June 2 - This will give you nine consecutive days off around the spring bank holiday.

Tuesday, August 29 - Friday, September 1 - From four days off you can get nine days in total.

Wednesday, December 26 to Friday, December 29 - Taking three days off work after Boxing Day can get you ten days in a row away from the office.



