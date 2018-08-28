Search

Tributes pour in for ‘genuine top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:57 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:01 23 December 2018

Matthew Parker and prom date Frankie Spurdin. Photo: courtesy of Frankie Spurdin

Friends and family have paid tribute to a 23-year-old who died following a collision in Watton.

Matthew Parker was driving along the B1077 between Watton and Attleborough on Friday, December 21, when his black Ford Fiesta collided with a white lorry.

Frankie Spurdin had been friends with Mr Parker since infant school and was his Year 11 prom date.

Miss Spurdin said: “Honestly I can’t even come to terms with it. No one can. I grew up with Matthew, he was such a kind person and always made every one laugh.

“On prom night my mum gave us a glass of champagne each, we looked at each other and said how horrible it was, laughing.

“I can’t believe this has happened to such a nice genuine person. Rest in peace Matthew you will always be in my thoughts.”

Carol Sheldrake spoke of her devastation on Facebook, saying: “My most amazingly funny, talented, caring and absolute favourite toe walking Nephew Matthew Parker. I am devastated that you are gone. It is not fair.

“The kids already miss their peanut head and I will miss taking you out so we can ‘talk’.

“Watch over your sisters and your Mum as they need it now more than ever. My heart is broken and my life will not be the same with you gone. I love you.”

High school friend Jacob Bullen took to Facebook saying: “All a bit surreal still coming back to Norfolk to find out its lost a true legend.

“I’m sure everyone would agree there was never a dull moment with you around and the thought of never seeing that cheeky grin again is a devastating one.

“You brought the best out of everyone in any situation and your presence will be missed by all. A genuinely top guy and loving character, rest easy now brother.”

Lauren Brown went to school with Mr Parker, and she said: “He was in my year at school. We didn’t speak much at all but it’s such a sad loss when it’s someone you know of. Thoughts go out to his family and closest friends at this hard time. RIP.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, contact Chris Warner of the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) on WarnerC@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 128 of 21 December if you have any information. Alternatively call 101.

