'We must tread very carefully' - charity founder embarks on barefooted sponsored walk

Published: 1:07 PM May 25, 2021

A charity founder is set to take on a barefooted charity walk across the county in order to raise funds and awareness.

Matt Willer of the Papillon Project is hoping to raise £10,000 to fund school allotment projects and raise awareness of the climate crisis and the need for young children to be taught how to grow their own food.

Mr Willer, based in north Norfolk, will walk 46 miles along Peddars Way from Thetford to Holme-Next-The-Sea from Saturday July 31 to Sunday August 1.

He said: "School allotment projects are really poorly funded and it's really important young people are given the opportunity to learn how to grow their own food and live more sustainable lives.

"I'm trying to raise awareness that more funding and time is needed to do something like this in schools, the charity is trying to bridge that gap.

"By walking barefoot I'm trying to symbolise the importance that human beings must tread very carefully in the next decade in regards to our carbon footprint."

Those wishing to sponsor Mr Willer can do so at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/papillonprojectcharitywalk