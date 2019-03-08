Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Outgoing charity boss blames 'cuts to social services' for 'depressing' rise in city homelessness

PUBLISHED: 22:40 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:40 17 July 2019

Chief Executive of the Feed, Matt Townsend. Photo: The Feed

Chief Executive of the Feed, Matt Townsend. Photo: The Feed

Sainsbury's Pound Lane

The chief executive of a Norwich charity has blamed cuts to social services for the rise in the city's homelessness problem as he prepares to leave the organisation.

Matt Townsend has been heading up The Feed for two years, and in that time changed the organisation into a charity, opened a cafe and training centre on Prince of Wales Road, and helped set up the Pathways homelessness consortium.

But as he announced he was leaving for pastures new, he said new ways of tackling homelessness were needed and it had been "depressing" to watch rough sleeping in the city rise.

The Feed trains people who have been homeless, have criminal pasts, mental health problems or drug and alcohol addiction histories

And Mr Townsend is leaving for pastures new and said: "The key thing is providing people who want to get back on their feet with opportunities and confidence that they can succeed.

"It has been so depressing watching rough sleeping get worse in Norwich over the last few years.

You may also want to watch:

"I worry that we, like so many other cities, are seeing drug use escalate among people who are vulnerable along with major challenges like cuckooing where people become enslaved in their own homes by criminal gangs.

"We need new approaches to homelessness, what worked ten years ago won't work anymore as the issues are so much more complicated and we are now seeing the impacts of cuts to social services over the last decade as people who needed support earlier are now at crisis point. I know Norwich is up to the challenge and will be watching to see what happens next."

The Feed was Norwich's civic charity last year and led the Lord Mayor's Parade.

Under Mr Townsend's tenure the organisation was also a founding member of the Pathways Norwich homelessness consortium, which brings together all the main homelessness charities in Norwich to deliver rough sleeping outreach services.

He added: "I'm very proud of what my team have delivered at The Feed.

"They have supported and trained so many people and set up this amazing centre on Prince of Wales Road.

"Many of our trainees get work in a variety of food and hospitality businesses. It's such a worthwhile organisation."

Most Read

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Zero food hygiene rating for service station

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

‘It’s a tragedy and so sad’ - Town in shock after death of woman hit by Royal Mail lorry

Floral tributes laid at the junction in Diss where a woman died after being hit by a postal lorry. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Family ‘feel let down’ over 23-year-old’s death after police left him in A&E, inquest hears

Lee Lewis, 23, from Norwich, died after falling onto the A47 near Easton, an inquest at Norfolk Coroners' Court heard on Wednesday, July 17. Photo: Supplied by Mr Lewis' family

Zero food hygiene rating for service station

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

Ladies’ Night! Glamour and smiles on a bright, balmy evening of hats and horses

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘The dead won’t mind’ - couple criticised for eating lunch on war memorial

A couple photographed eating their lunch while sitting on Cromer’s War Memorial have been called ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ after the image sparked outrage online. Picture: Bridgette Dowsing
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists