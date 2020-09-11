Meet the man planning to cycle through every Norfolk village for charity

A keen cyclist is aiming to bike ride through every Norfolk village to raise money for mental health charities, after suffering from ill health himself.

Matt Colley, from Old Catton, will cycle 5,000 miles across the county over the next 12 months.

The inspiration came after the 40-year-old took part in Sir Norman Lamb’s call to walk or cycle 500 miles to help support mental health provision in the count in July.

Mr Colley, who opted to cycle and travelled more than 600 miles in one month, raised more than £3,000.

Now, though, the start-up business owner has set himself a bigger challenge and hopes to raise £25,000.

Donations will be split evenly between Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, Norfolk and Waveney Mind, Norwich Soup Movement, The 12th Man men’s mental health campaign and Mr Lamb’s fund.

They are all related to mental health and well-being - an issue close to Mr Colley’s heart.

He was first diagnosed with depression aged 19 and hopes the cycling campaign will raise awareness around mental health problems.

Mr Colley said: “I think it’s vital that we strive to make Norfolk a more inclusive, open and understanding place, As well as raising vital funds, I also want to raise awareness, and find out how else I might be able to help to aid mental health provision and inclusivity in the county.

“I hope it will help make people feel part of society and welcome and like they have a voice where they need it.”

Mr Colley said he made the decision to cycle to every village in the county as the fundraiser is for Norfolk-based charities and organisations.

He said: “I’ve lived here since I was four and I feel very much like Norfolk is home. There are still big chunks of it I’ve never been to though. But it would be an amazing thing to be able to say I’ve been to every village. I hope to meet a lot of people along the way and spread positivity.

“However, there are conflicting accounts as to how many villages there are. So if there are any historians in the know, please get in touch!”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/5000colo

For more information on Mr Colley’s campaign www.edidit.co.uk/5000colo