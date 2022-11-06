Former EastEnders actress and Gaspard author new patrons at puppet theatre

A former EastEnders actress and a Classic FM broadcaster have been named as a new patron for Norwich's Puppet Theatre.

Matilda Ziegler, who starred as Donna Ludlow in the popular soap is one of two new patrons announced for the theatre.

The other is Lowestoft-born Zeb Soanes, Classic FM presenter and author of the Gaspard the Fox children’s books.

The theatre, based in the medieval church of St James the Less in Whitefriars, is one of only three building-based puppet theatres in England.

Ms Ziegler, also known to TV viewers for her performances in Lark Rise to Candleford and as Irma Gobb in Mr Bean, said she was delighted to become a patron of the theatre.

She said: "As well as great puppet theatre, Norwich Puppet Theatre offers an authentic and professional theatre experience for performers, with fantastic staff to support and facilitate the work of many artists in the east of England and beyond.

“The puppet theatre provides a rich and magical world for young people, and we can all benefit from the original and beautiful storytelling that is part of its extraordinary history."

Mr Soanes, who was born in Lowestoft, said: "I vividly remember the Norwich Puppet Theatre’s visits to my primary school in Lowestoft and now, writing children’s stories of my own I am honoured to become their patron and look forward to helping them inspire future generations of creative minds.”

Peter Beck, the theatre director, said of Ms Ziegler: “With all her experience as actor and director, it is such a privilege and a boost to have her working with us.

"The team has so much to benefit from her experience and advice."

On Mr Soanes becoming a patron, Mr Beck said: "Zeb’s patronage reflects his strong belief in the power of puppetry and storytelling to encourage children’s creativity and open a world of magic and adventure."

Mr Soanes will narrate the theatre's Christmas show Cinderella.

It includes music and songs from West End songwriters Roulston and Young, with design by Mark Mander.

The show also features puppetry talents from performers who have worked on Rainbow, The Furchester Hotel, Star Wars and more.

Performances take place between December 17 and December 31, with details at puppettheatre.co.uk/event/cinderella/