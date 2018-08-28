Search

Twitter user who sent ‘vile’ tweets to King’s Lynn player banned from future matches

PUBLISHED: 22:40 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 22:40 29 January 2019

A social media user who sent “vile and disgusting” tweets to a King’s Lynn Town Football Club player has been banned from all future matches.

The offensive Twitter posts were sent to Linnets player Kieran Shipp last Wednesday following the club’s 3-0 defeat at Hitchin Town that evening.

A person later admitted they were responsible for making the comments and on Tuesday met with the club’s chairman Stephen Cleeve and other officials.

In a statement, King’s Lynn Town FC said: “The person responsible has been banned from all matches at The Walks for an indefinite period, which will be lifted at the club’s discretion.

“King’s Lynn Town Football Club has sought and been given advice by the Football Association’s official partner Kick It Out, who educate supporters on equality in football.

“The club has decided that the person must attend a course run by Kick it Out.

“The person, who will foot the full cost of the course, will also meet up with Kieran Shipp to apologise for last week’s actions and has apologised to the club for his actions.”

The club said it would also talk to a “small group” of people about previous social media activity and general behaviour at home and away games.

“They will be warned about their future behaviour and informed any repeat of actions deemed not acceptable would also result in banning notices,” the club said.

The Twitter account responsible for the offensive comments, @UlrasLynn, has been deactivated.

The club said an investigation is also underway into a separate incident that took place in the technical area at Hitchin Town.

“King’s Lynn Town Football Club condemns all forms of abuse and will act quickly to punish anybody who is responsible for this type of grossly offensive behaviour,” the club said.

On January 24 - one day after the comments were first posted - club officials described the Tweets as “vile and disgusting”.

