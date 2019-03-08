Massive power cut affects hundreds in north Norfolk

An unexpected power cut is affecting hundreds of homes and businesses across north Norfolk.

The power cut was first reported at 3.35pm after a total of 14 calls were received from the public.

Areas including Mundesley, Cromer, Metton, East and West Runton, Roughton, Banningham and Plumstead have been affected by the cut, which was caused by a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

UK Power Networks said: "We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

"We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"As this is affecting your area, they will not need to attend your property. Rest assured once they arrive, they'll work as quickly as is safely possible to get your power back on."

Power is expected to be back between 5pm and 6pm.

For more information visit the UK Power Networks website.



Postcodes affected include:

- NR11 7

- NR11 8

- NR22 9

- NR26 5

- NR27 0

- NR27 9

- WD3 4