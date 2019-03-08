Search

Massive power cut affects hundreds in north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:13 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 23 September 2019

An unexpected power cut is affecting hundreds of homes and businesses across north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Archant

An unexpected power cut is affecting hundreds of homes and businesses across north Norfolk.

The power cut was first reported at 3.35pm after a total of 14 calls were received from the public.

Areas including Mundesley, Cromer, Metton, East and West Runton, Roughton, Banningham and Plumstead have been affected by the cut, which was caused by a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

UK Power Networks said: "We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

"We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"As this is affecting your area, they will not need to attend your property. Rest assured once they arrive, they'll work as quickly as is safely possible to get your power back on."

Power is expected to be back between 5pm and 6pm.

For more information visit the UK Power Networks website.



Postcodes affected include:

- NR11 7

- NR11 8

- NR22 9

- NR26 5

- NR27 0

- NR27 9

- WD3 4

Most Read

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘I can’t make them fast enough’ says chef after his odd sounding starter becomes a culinary craze

The Last Brasserie head chef Iain McCarten with his best-selling crab doughnut creation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

