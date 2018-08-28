Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE Archant

Several escaped horses kept police busy on Wednesday night as they tried to contain the animals, which ran wild across Mildenhall.

Police managed to contained the string of horses in Lark Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Police managed to contained the string of horses in Lark Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk Constabulary were called just before 8pm to reports that eight horses were on the loose in the playing fields off Ravan Close, Mildenhall.

The horses then moved onto Ravan Road.

Officers were able to contain the horses for a small period of time in Lark Road before two of the creatures headed towards a nearby roundabout.

Thankfully they returned unscathed.

Just after 9pm, Suffolk Constabulary announced they had led the horses back to their field.

Officers are still at the scene making sure the site is secure.

They have thanked members of the public who helped coax horses from the roads and back to where they belong.

No horses were hurt and no accidents caused by the string.