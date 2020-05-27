Masked burglar hits victim with gun and threatens to harm dog
PUBLISHED: 12:10 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 27 May 2020
A masked man hit a victim on the head with a gun and threatened to harm their dog during a terrifying burglary in Norfolk.
The man entered into the home on Chapel Lane, Methwold, at around 6pm on Tuesday, May 19 demanding items.
He threatened to harm the victim’s dog and struck the victim on the head with a gun, before he escaped empty-handed.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information following the aggravated burglary.
The suspect is described as 6ft tall, of stocky build, with very short hair and tanned skin, wearing a red and black jacket.
Anyone with information should contact Sgt Alexander Gilmour on 101 quoting crime reference 36/32635/20 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
