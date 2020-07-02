Search

Why the US, Canada and Hong Kong are entering our region’s film competition

PUBLISHED: 15:45 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 02 July 2020

People from across the world are entering an East Anglian based film competition. Picture: Getty

cineuno

People from across the world are taking part in a first-of-its-kind film competition in East Anglia.

Craig Higgins from the Norwich Film Festival. Picture: ArchantCraig Higgins from the Norwich Film Festival. Picture: Archant

The East Anglian Film Archive’s Mash Up Filmmaking competition has been swamped with submissions from as far afield as Hong Kong and Canada.

The competition, which gives unique access to the East Anglian Film Archive, asks people to create a short film between one and five minutes using at least 50pc archive footage.

Actor Christopher Eccleston speaking at Norwich Film Festival in 2019. Photo: Emma Louise SmithActor Christopher Eccleston speaking at Norwich Film Festival in 2019. Photo: Emma Louise Smith

Each year the competition, which was launched in 2014 and was then the first film competition based on archive in the UK, is centred on a different theme.

This year entrants, who can also use their own footage, have been asked to make films about ‘home’.

Anyone can enter the East Anglian Film Archive's Mash Up film competition. Picture: GettyAnyone can enter the East Anglian Film Archive's Mash Up film competition. Picture: Getty

Anyone can enter the competition, which has two categories under 18 and over 18, and bosses are keen to attract entries for the younger group.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Tim Snelson, East Anglian Film Archive director, said: “The pandemic has effected everybody, but there are particular concerns about how it has impacted and will continue to reshape the lives of those aged 10-25, a demographic often referred to as ‘Generation Z’. We hope the competition will provide an outlet for young filmmakers to creatively engage with and express their experiences of lockdown and apprehensions about the future.”

The winner for each category will win £250, a year’s subscription to Little White Lies film magazine and their film will be screened at the Norwich Film Festival.

The films will also be added to the archive’s collections and preserved for the region.

Craig Higgins, from Norwich Film Festival, said: “It is always an absolute pleasure to team up with the brilliant East Anglian Film Archive and support the most awesome Mash Up competition around.

“Each year there is always a wonderful array of submitted films to this competition and we cannot wait to see what comes through for 2020. Get making, Get Creative and Get Submitting!”

The competition is now open and the deadline for submissions is August 28.

To enter or for more information visit www.eafa.org.uk/highlights/44-mash-up-competition

