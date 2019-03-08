Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Former Indian restaurant to be sold at auction weeks after closure

PUBLISHED: 18:02 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 18 May 2019

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A former Indian restaurant in Brundall is being sold at auction just weeks after it closed.

Building owner Richard Hughes. Photo: Matthew UsherBuilding owner Richard Hughes. Photo: Matthew Usher

The owners of the Masala Cottage were served with a repossession notice last month ordering them to clear the premises within 14 days.

The building's landlord, Richard Hughes, said he was forced to take action due to issues with rent and insurance payments.

He has now decided to sell the property at auction with a guide price of between £225,000 to £275,000.

Mr Hughes, who is also the chef director of the Assembly House in Norwich, said: "We decided to let the property out and it was a bit of a disastrous experience for us.

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMasala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"We lost about £8,500 over the course of it."

The building, located on The Street, was leased to the restaurant owners in June 2017.

A repossession notice was then served against them on April 12 this year on behalf of Mr Hughes.

A message on the restaurant's Facebook page said on the same day: "Due to unforeseen circumstances we are not open tonight. We will keep you updated about this weekend, sorry for the inconvenience!"

You may also want to watch:

Mr Hughes, who previously ran a successful restaurant from the property before it became an Indian, said he had the chance to open it as a business again.

He added: "I've had about two dozen calls asking to reopen, but I don't have the appetite for it.

"We've instead decided to put it on the market.

"I'd love to see it as a restaurant again because we had a really successful business there."

According the Brundall Local History Group, the Grade II listed property was known as the Old Beams before it became the Lavender House under Mr Hughes.

Built in the 17th century, it was originally the White Horse pub and later became a tea room.

In December last year, three people were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University after suffering symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning at the restaurant.

It later emerged that two of the men who were hospitalised had been detained by Home Office Immigration Enforcement, which was carrying out an investigation.

The thatched property's online listing states the Indian restaurant was charged an annual rent of £27,500.

- Has a restaurant near you suddenly closed? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Which soap star stopped off at a Norfolk diner?

Zaks in Thetford, pictured on its official opening in 2015 Picture: Keith Whitmore

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Female police officer suffers broken eye socket and nose in city attack

Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich pub up for sale as landlords ‘haven’t got a life anymore’

The River Garden pub in Norwich Credit: Google Maps

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune from an unclaimed estate in Norfolk

Several people from Norfolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Which soap star stopped off at a Norfolk diner?

Zaks in Thetford, pictured on its official opening in 2015 Picture: Keith Whitmore

Female police officer suffers broken eye socket and nose in city attack

Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

Landlord and landlady of village’s last remaining pub to retire

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers will be leaving The Dog Inn in Horsford in December after a nine year stint behind the bar. Photo: Luke Powell

Shop where smuggled cigarettes were seized is banned from selling alcohol

Illegal tobacco was seized from Magdalen Road Convenience Store. Pic: Norfolk Trading Standards.

Breathing new life into towering riverside landmark

The former Sommerfield and Thomas warehouse on the quay in king's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists