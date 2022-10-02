Mother's grief acts as inspiration behind her debut memoir
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022
A mother-of-two who began writing a personal diary to overcome the grief following her husband’s death has become a published author.
Mary Robinson, 58, of north Norfolk, first put pen to paper back in 2008.
And what started out as an exercise to share her life with her children has become a book entitled Looking Good, Mary, as Mrs Robinson explained.
“The book is named after something my parrot used to say to me after hearing me say it to myself when I was feeling low – it gave me a real lift whether I thought it about myself or not.
“After my late husband's death, it was a really difficult time.
“This book of poems started as a collection of memories that I wrote for my children, Brendan and Harriett, when they were younger.
“It is a mixture of things that happen in everyday life - funny and sometimes sad. I am still amused as I read these as every one of them is a true story from my life.”
Despite never expecting her work to become a book, Mrs Robinson – who got remarried in 2013 to Ged – is delighted at the response she has had.
“It’s all about life’s tribulations and the highs and lows – from hanging wallpaper to getting rid of spiders,” she added.
“And it just seems that people want to read it.”
Mrs Robinson explained that she began writing during her “lowest, lowest point” and went on to enjoy penning pieces about “everyday stuff”. She is already planning a second book.
“Let’s face it, there is always a story,” she said.
“It’s not sunk in yet that it’s been published as I’m just a normal girl from Norfolk.
“But I would say to anyone experiencing grief, don’t feel alone, talk to someone or write it down, and get it off your chest.”
The book also features illustrations by Mrs Robinson’s sister who is an artist.
- Looking Good, Mary is available to buy on paperback on Amazon and e-book.