Hundreds attend drive-in worship night at Norwich church

Singer/songwriter Martin Smith joined SOUL Church, leading hundreds of people in a drive-in worship night at Heartsease Lane. Picture: Jessica Sansom Jessica Sansom

Former Delirious?frontman Martin Smith led a drive-in worship night at a Norwich church.

Hundreds of people from around the country attended the event at Soul Church on Heartsease Lane.

It was the well known singer/songwriter’s third visit to the church and pastor Jon Norman said: “Martin is a great friend of our church and we were delighted to host him here for this special event.

“As soon as we released our free admission tickets, people snapped them up, so we had a fantastic turn out and there was an amazing atmosphere.

“People came from far and wide – some from London, Newcastle and Bradford – with cars full of family groups. It’s brilliant to see the church so alive and well in our city.”

It was Soul Church’s second drive-in service, with more planned in the coming months. For more details email info@soulchurch.com or ring 01603 488880.