News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Martin Lewis issues financial warning to unmarried couples living together

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:51 PM October 15, 2022
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of Martin Lewis appearing on the

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to unmarried couples living together across the UK - Credit: PA

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to unmarried couples living together across the UK as he urged couples to take action in an “unpleasant” chat. 

The Money Saving Expert founder and cash-saving guru urged couples to have arrangements in place to help manage their finances when they die as he warned couples should protect themselves from the “3Ds: death, divorce and dementia”. 

If couples don’t wish to tie the knot, Mr Lewis told couples to get a will or a civil partnership or some other contract to lawfully allow bereaved partners to inherit their partner’s assets. 

The warning came in Martin Lewis’ latest MSE newsletter as he informed those who are not married or in a civil partnership have no status under inheritance law meaning people could lose out on their home and other assets they were expecting to inherit. 

He said: “The financial and emotional cost to loved ones of ignoring this can be dire. 

“So whether with parents or children, I'd encourage you to have the 'unpleasant issues' chat.” 

More information and advice from Martin Lewis can be found on the Martin Lewis website. 

Worldwide

Don't Miss

File photo dated 07/11/2021 of a Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London, who said it is leavin

M&S announces plans to close a quarter of large stores

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Josephine McAllister arriving at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing for throwing a petrol bomb into

Jail for woman who threw petrol bomb into neighbour's garden

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Carl Waller-Barrett at the Chipeez potato factory in Horsford 

Farming

Potato farm invests £250,000 in 'fresh prepped' factory

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 12/04/21 of early morning shoppers standing in line outside Primark, Birmingham. Pr

Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon