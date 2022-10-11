Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?

Martin Lewis has explained the best way to use your central heating this year - Credit: PA

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has revealed the best way to use your central heating this year to save money in the face of rising bills.

According to experts at the Energy Saving Trust, the idea that it's cheaper to leave the heating on low all day is a myth.

Lewis says the best way to save money is to only use heating when it is necessary.

He said: "Having the heating on only when you need it is, in the long run, the best way to save energy, and therefore money.

"A timer's best as your thermostat turns your heating on and off to keep your home at the temperature you set.

"The key thing to understand here is that it's all about the total amount of energy required to heat your home."

However, people living in places where it's damp might have to turn the central heating on for longer.

Lewis added: "There are some engineers who argue that keeping the heating on low with all the radiators on and the boiler down can work as it reduces condensation, which when the heating is turned off collects within the walls, and can help conduct heat outside the home - meaning you lose heat more quickly and so will lose heat more quickly and will use more energy as a result.

"So if your house is prone to that you may want to think about it."

The Energy Saving Trust says if you're keeping the heating on all day you're losing energy all day, so it's better to heat your home only when you need it.

You can also apply for a Cold Weather Payment to help when temperatures fall to freezing, a Warm Home Discount or a Winter Fuel Payment to minimise your bills.