Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Retired company director died in supermarket car park of methadone overdose

PUBLISHED: 10:53 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 26 February 2019

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

A 67-year-old former company director died at the Blue Boar Lane car park in Sprowston of a methadone overdose, an inquest has heard.

Martin Hackett, from Hull, passed away at the supermarket car park on November 5, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard today.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was given as methadone toxicity. “Clearly there will have to be a full inquest so I will adjourn the matter to obtain any statements necessary,” she said.

The full inquest for Mr Hackett, who lived at Sprowston Lodge in Rackheath, will be held on July 3 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Taxi driver says he’s lucky to be alive after bricks flew into car ‘like bullets’

The BMW X5 smashed into the column on a traffic island at the junction with Pitt Street and St Augustines Street. It came to a stop at the entrance to Gildencroft Park. Photo: Ioan Ionita

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Ben Marshall reveals why he bailed out of City’s promotion push

Ben Marshall left Norwich City in January for a loan stint at Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Retired company director died in supermarket car park of methadone overdose

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Four admit involvement in “ugly incident” near John Lewis in Norwich

Police on All Saints Street, outside John Lewis, in Norwich in September last year. Pic: David Hannant.

Taxi driver says he’s lucky to be alive after bricks flew into car ‘like bullets’

The BMW X5 smashed into the column on a traffic island at the junction with Pitt Street and St Augustines Street. It came to a stop at the entrance to Gildencroft Park. Photo: Ioan Ionita
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists