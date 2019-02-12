Retired company director died in supermarket car park of methadone overdose

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

A 67-year-old former company director died at the Blue Boar Lane car park in Sprowston of a methadone overdose, an inquest has heard.

Martin Hackett, from Hull, passed away at the supermarket car park on November 5, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard today.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was given as methadone toxicity. “Clearly there will have to be a full inquest so I will adjourn the matter to obtain any statements necessary,” she said.

The full inquest for Mr Hackett, who lived at Sprowston Lodge in Rackheath, will be held on July 3 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court