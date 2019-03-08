Fire crew deals with blaze
PUBLISHED: 09:05 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 09 June 2019
Firefighters quickly dealt with a blaze on open grassland.
A crew from Martham fire station were called out about 8.10pm on Saturday, June 8 to reports of a fire in the open.
They attended the scene on Somerton Road, Martham and soon had the incident under control.
A brigade spokesman said: "A crew from Martham attended reports of a fire in the open on Somerton Road.
"The crew used hose reel jets to extinguish."
