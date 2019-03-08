Fire crew deals with blaze

A crew from Martham fire station were called out to reports of a fire in the open on Somerton Road, Martham. Picture: Google Images Archant

Firefighters quickly dealt with a blaze on open grassland.

A crew from Martham fire station were called out about 8.10pm on Saturday, June 8 to reports of a fire in the open.

They attended the scene on Somerton Road, Martham and soon had the incident under control.

A brigade spokesman said: "A crew from Martham attended reports of a fire in the open on Somerton Road.

"The crew used hose reel jets to extinguish."