Car flips as driver swerves to avoid baby owl

A car flipped after swerving to avoid this baby owl on the B1152 in Martham. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter Archant

A car flipped onto its roof as a driver swerved to avoid a baby owl.

The single car crash occurred on the B1152 in Martham this morning (Saturday, March 7).

Fire crews from Martham and Great Yarmouth were called to the scene at 4.25am, with the crew making the scene safe and assisting the police.

The driver was passed onto the care of the ambulance service, although Norfolk Police said the driver and owl escaped without injury.

Taking to Twitter with a photograph of the owl, officers at Great Yarmouth Police said: "RTC this morning causing by this little fella.

"Luckily no injuries and the owl is safe."

Scratby Bakery, on Beach Road, confirmed the bakery would be closed today following the crash.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "We will not be open today due to having an accident on way to work.

"Swerved to avoid a baby owl on road and ended up in field on roof."