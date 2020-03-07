Search

Advanced search

Car flips as driver swerves to avoid baby owl

PUBLISHED: 09:22 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 07 March 2020

A car flipped after swerving to avoid this baby owl on the B1152 in Martham. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter

A car flipped after swerving to avoid this baby owl on the B1152 in Martham. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter

Archant

A car flipped onto its roof as a driver swerved to avoid a baby owl.

The single car crash occurred on the B1152 in Martham this morning (Saturday, March 7).

Fire crews from Martham and Great Yarmouth were called to the scene at 4.25am, with the crew making the scene safe and assisting the police.

The driver was passed onto the care of the ambulance service, although Norfolk Police said the driver and owl escaped without injury.

You may also want to watch:

Taking to Twitter with a photograph of the owl, officers at Great Yarmouth Police said: "RTC this morning causing by this little fella.

"Luckily no injuries and the owl is safe."

Scratby Bakery, on Beach Road, confirmed the bakery would be closed today following the crash.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "We will not be open today due to having an accident on way to work.

"Swerved to avoid a baby owl on road and ended up in field on roof."

Most Read

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT

Shoppers stuck in Tesco car park as A47 crash brings town to standstill

Shoppers stuck in Dereham Tesco following a crash on the A47. Picture: Louise Lake

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich scientist working on coronavirus vaccine

Prof George Lomonossoff, a virologist at the John Innes Centre in Norwich. Pic: Archant library/John Innes Centre

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

‘Staff are pushed to breaking point’ - Patient has to wait 20 hours in Norwich hospital A&E

A Reepham woman has written to MPs to call on changes to help NHS staff after waiting 20 hours in Norfolk's A&E department. Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24