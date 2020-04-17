Search

‘You are the most important people in the country’ - Pupils send letters of kindness to spread cheer

PUBLISHED: 12:39 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 17 April 2020

Gwen Herbert with a kindness letter written by a Marshland High School pupil. Picture: Submitted

Gwen Herbert with a kindness letter written by a Marshland High School pupil. Picture: Submitted

Pupils at a Norfolk school have sent ‘kindness letters’ to care home residents, NHS staff and local supermarkets to spread cheer during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jean Hawes with a kindness letter written by a Marshland High School pupil. Picture: SubmittedJean Hawes with a kindness letter written by a Marshland High School pupil. Picture: Submitted

Marshland High School pupils have written letters of appreciation to key workers who are helping the wider community and care home residents as part of their kindness tasks to help “cheer them up during these difficult times”.

More than 125 pupils from the west Norfolk school, in West Walton, sent letters to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn among others.

Craig Jansen, headteacher, said: “The letters sent by our students have been so respectful and honest and have shown a great awareness of the world around them while showing sympathy to others and we are all very proud of them.”

Many of the letters were made personal by pupils sharing their own experiences of the current situation.

A display of Marshland High School pupil's kindness letters in a supermarket staff area. Picture: SubmittedA display of Marshland High School pupil's kindness letters in a supermarket staff area. Picture: Submitted

Pupil Tyler, 14, thanked NHS staff for their service during these “difficult and challenging times we are all facing”.

He added: “I think you are doing a marvellous job being on the front line, you must all be facing so many different emotions at the moment and I can only imagine.

“You are putting your own lives at risk to care for patients that are sick or even have Covid-19, that in my eyes is incredible, you are all heroes.”

Kindness letter written by 12-year-old Annie, a pupil at Marshland High School. Picture: SubmittedKindness letter written by 12-year-old Annie, a pupil at Marshland High School. Picture: Submitted

Callum, 14, said: “Even if you’re feeling low remember you are making such a huge difference to everyone’s lives and you are the most important people in the country.

“Your work is the biggest gesture of kindness one can give, because you are putting everyone else above yourself.”

Displays of the letters have been put up in staff rooms and canteens after 42 pupils wrote to staff at local branches of Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Iceland thanking them for their work.

Residents at Rose Lodge in Wisbech, High Haven in Downham Market, Hickathrift House in Marshland St James and Dove Court in Wisbech have received letters from 44 students in year seven.

Annie, 12, said: “I am writing to you to show our support during these very difficult times, it isn’t easy for anyone at the moment but if we stick together and all stay strong we will get through it and come out the other end stronger.”

