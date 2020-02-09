Search

Advanced search

Fire crews spend night at scene of major chicken farm blaze

PUBLISHED: 10:30 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 09 February 2020

Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale

Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale

Archant

Fire crews spent the night at the scene of a major blaze at a former chicken farm in Marsham, near Aylsham.

Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David BaleAftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale

And one appliance was still on-site at about 8.30am today. Police officers were also in attendance this morning.

Station manager Gordon Oliver said: "We will be leaving the scene soon. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

"It's still smouldering a bit but with the weather conditions today, with the high winds, we are not worried about it. It's not going to go anywhere."

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles around after the blaze broke out at three chicken sheds, measuring 100m by 75m, at about 10.40am yesterday.

Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David BaleAftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale

The smoke billowed across the nearby A140 causing traffic to slow down and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

People living in nearby houses in Meadow View Terrace were also warned to keep windows and doors closed.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service group manager Clive Wells said yesterday: "We had eight pumps plus the water carrier and the control unit at the scene.

"Three derelict chicken sheds were 100pc destroyed. No-one was injured.

Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David BaleAftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale

"Some large conifer trees near the sheds were scorched, but we managed to stop the fire spreading."

Crews from Aylsham, Sprowston, Earlham, Carrow, Wroxham, Mundesley and Sheringham, together with the water carrier and control unit from Wymondham, fought the fire.

Rachel Goode, who lives in Meadow View Terrace, said: "I thought that one of my neighbours might have been having a bonfire.

"Then a bit of panic set in and I thought my house might have been on fire, but it was the sheds."

Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David BaleAftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale

The buildings were previously owned by Noble Foods, but have been derelict for about 10 years.

Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David BaleAftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale

Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David BaleAftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale

You may also want to watch:

Related articles

Most Read

Norfolk hit by swathes of power cuts as Storm Ciara takes hold

More than a thousand homes across Norfolk were left without power as Storm Ciara battered the county. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘He needs a smaller portion because he eats what’s in front of him’: Man with Down’s syndrome denied child’s meal at carvery

Nigel Styles (right) on holiday at the Isle of Wight with his parents Keith and Janet. PHOTO: Keith Styles

Storm Ciara: A148 blocked due to fallen tree

A fallen tree has blocked the eastbound carriageway for the A148 Holt Road, near Cromer. Picture: Google.

Hundreds of homes plunged into darkness after power cut in major Norfolk town

A power cut affected more than 370 homes in Great Yarmouth. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Storm Ciara: A47 closed in one direction after tree fall

Both lanes of the westbound carriageway of the A47 are closed after a tree fell on the road at Blofield. Picture: Marc Betts.

Storm Ciara: A148 blocked due to fallen tree

A fallen tree has blocked the eastbound carriageway for the A148 Holt Road, near Cromer. Picture: Google.

Fire crews spend night at scene of major chicken farm blaze

Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale

Norfolk hit by swathes of power cuts as Storm Ciara takes hold

More than a thousand homes across Norfolk were left without power as Storm Ciara battered the county. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Storm Ciara: Attractions closed as high winds hit Norfolk

Blickling Hall is among the attractions closed in Norfolk after Storm Ciara hits the region Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24