Fire crews spend night at scene of major chicken farm blaze

Aftermath of fire at chicken sheds in Marsham. Pictures: David Bale Archant

Fire crews spent the night at the scene of a major blaze at a former chicken farm in Marsham, near Aylsham.

And one appliance was still on-site at about 8.30am today. Police officers were also in attendance this morning.

Station manager Gordon Oliver said: "We will be leaving the scene soon. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

"It's still smouldering a bit but with the weather conditions today, with the high winds, we are not worried about it. It's not going to go anywhere."

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles around after the blaze broke out at three chicken sheds, measuring 100m by 75m, at about 10.40am yesterday.

The smoke billowed across the nearby A140 causing traffic to slow down and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

People living in nearby houses in Meadow View Terrace were also warned to keep windows and doors closed.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service group manager Clive Wells said yesterday: "We had eight pumps plus the water carrier and the control unit at the scene.

"Three derelict chicken sheds were 100pc destroyed. No-one was injured.

"Some large conifer trees near the sheds were scorched, but we managed to stop the fire spreading."

Crews from Aylsham, Sprowston, Earlham, Carrow, Wroxham, Mundesley and Sheringham, together with the water carrier and control unit from Wymondham, fought the fire.

Rachel Goode, who lives in Meadow View Terrace, said: "I thought that one of my neighbours might have been having a bonfire.

"Then a bit of panic set in and I thought my house might have been on fire, but it was the sheds."

The buildings were previously owned by Noble Foods, but have been derelict for about 10 years.

