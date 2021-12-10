Part of Marriott's Way closed for tree felling

The entrance to Marriott's Way on Mill Road, Whitwell, where the closure starts. - Credit: Google

A section of the Marriott's Way footpath has been closed to allow trees to be cut down.

Trees are being felled along part of the footpath, south of Whitwell Station near Reepham, after an annual safety survey focussing on ash dieback disease.

The action, which will remove dead or dangerous trees, is expected to take two weeks and started on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

After a health and safety survey of the trees in the area, it was decided to cut down trees that are now posing a risk to path users and neighbouring properties.

Trees that are showing not showing many signs of ash dieback will be retained for as long as possible.

Bosses at Norfolk County Council say they are using the felling as an opportunity to create a more diverse tree and shrub landscape which will be more resilient to future pests and diseases.

The work will include cutting back dense regrowth from previous felling to open up the canopy and encourage the growth of wildflowers and healthy trees.

Marriott's Way will be closed from where it crosses Mill Road and Blackwater Lane.

Diversions suitable for people walking, cycling, and horse-riding have been put in place.