Part of Marriott's Way closed for tree felling
- Credit: Google
A section of the Marriott's Way footpath has been closed to allow trees to be cut down.
Trees are being felled along part of the footpath, south of Whitwell Station near Reepham, after an annual safety survey focussing on ash dieback disease.
The action, which will remove dead or dangerous trees, is expected to take two weeks and started on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
After a health and safety survey of the trees in the area, it was decided to cut down trees that are now posing a risk to path users and neighbouring properties.
Trees that are showing not showing many signs of ash dieback will be retained for as long as possible.
Bosses at Norfolk County Council say they are using the felling as an opportunity to create a more diverse tree and shrub landscape which will be more resilient to future pests and diseases.
The work will include cutting back dense regrowth from previous felling to open up the canopy and encourage the growth of wildflowers and healthy trees.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Norfolk employers who did not pay staff minimum wage
- 2 Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach
- 3 Tributes paid to 'incredible paramedic' as £12,000 raised for family
- 4 Hospital reports 10 deaths of people with Covid in two days
- 5 Pensioner jailed for five years for child sex assaults
- 6 Green light given to demolish seafront 'mint mansion'
- 7 Norfolk schools close due to Covid cases
- 8 Government reveal exactly where you'll need to wear a mask under Plan B
- 9 Glamping pods plan should be refused, council officers say
- 10 Electric vehicle charging station with café takes shape near Norwich
Marriott's Way will be closed from where it crosses Mill Road and Blackwater Lane.
Diversions suitable for people walking, cycling, and horse-riding have been put in place.