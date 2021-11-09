Permission granted for riverside restaurant's balustrade

Councillors have defied the recommendation of planning officers by voting in favour of a restaurant's bid to put up a glass and steel balustrade around its outdoor seating area.

The decision on the railing outside Marriott’s Warehouse restaurant on King’s Lynn’s South Quay was made at a Monday meeting of West Norfolk council’s planning committee.

In a report, officers had said the balustrade would “by virtue of its materials, be in stark contrast to those of the warehouse, the quayside paving and other historic buildings nearby" and recommended the application for refusal.

But Conservative planning committee chairman Vivienne Spikings said the wooden pallets currently outside the restaurant don’t provide anything “except splinters”.

“If you want to take Lynn forward, we can’t keep putting objection after objection in as to why we can’t - let’s find reasons why we can.”

She proposed the committee approve the plan, and councillors then voted by majority in favour.