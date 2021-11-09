Permission granted for riverside restaurant's balustrade
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Councillors have defied the recommendation of planning officers by voting in favour of a restaurant's bid to put up a glass and steel balustrade around its outdoor seating area.
The decision on the railing outside Marriott’s Warehouse restaurant on King’s Lynn’s South Quay was made at a Monday meeting of West Norfolk council’s planning committee.
In a report, officers had said the balustrade would “by virtue of its materials, be in stark contrast to those of the warehouse, the quayside paving and other historic buildings nearby" and recommended the application for refusal.
But Conservative planning committee chairman Vivienne Spikings said the wooden pallets currently outside the restaurant don’t provide anything “except splinters”.
“If you want to take Lynn forward, we can’t keep putting objection after objection in as to why we can’t - let’s find reasons why we can.”
You may also want to watch:
She proposed the committee approve the plan, and councillors then voted by majority in favour.
Most Read
- 1 Plans for 725 homes across four sites in town near Norwich
- 2 Go-ahead for new GP surgery which could take on 5,500 more patients
- 3 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
- 4 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
- 5 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
- 6 Lampard set for Norwich talks; Smith also a contender - reports
- 7 Norfolk pub giving away 100 Christmas dinners to local people in need
- 8 Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub
- 9 'We miss them dearly': Husband's tribute after tragic death of sisters
- 10 Shock and sadness at woman’s ‘terribly tragic’ death in house fire