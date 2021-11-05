Planners recommend restaurant's balustrade bid for refusal
A riverside restaurant has asked for permission to set up a to set up a balustrade around its outdoor seating area, which overlooks the River Great Ouse.
Marriott's Warehouse restaurant, on King's Lynn's South Quay, has asked the borough council for its go-ahead.
The balustrade would comprise glazed panels with stainless steel posts, measuring 36 metres in length by 1.1 metres in height.
But council officers recommend the balustrade be refused, saying it would “by virtue of its materials, be in stark contrast to those of the warehouse, the quayside paving and other historic buildings nearby".
Officers said it would "detract from and cause harm to the significance of the Grade II* Listed building, its historic setting and surrounding Conservation Area".
The restaurant said the balustrade would "enhance the area around the restaurant rather than detract from it.".
It said accidents caused by bollards outside the restaurant had sometimes required the emergency services, and that the wooden pallets are “well past their best and need replacing as they have worn so much".
The council's planning committee will decide on Monday.