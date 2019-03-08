‘It’s my last resort to be honest’ - Norwich woman to marry total stranger on TV

The first episode of the new series of Married at First Sight tonight features a long-term singleton from Norwich.

Office manager Verity, who now lives in London, will be the first bride on the fourth series of Married at First Sight - a Channel 4 show that sees unlucky in love singletons marry a complete stranger.

The match may have been made by a panel of experts who have concluded the pair are highly compatible, but that doesn’t make it any less nerve racking for the participants.

Explaining the reason behind her decision to take part in the show after two years of singledom, 28-year-old Verity said: “I’ve had a bit of a nightmare with dating over the past few years and I’m really wanting to be married, settle down and find someone who wants the same things as me.

“Putting it in someone else’s hands was the next option.

“I’m prepared to take the risk – it’s my last resort to be honest.”

Viewers will see Verity get hitched to Jack, 25 tonight from 9pm on Channel 4.

The pair saw off competition from more than 7,000 singletons to make it on to the show.