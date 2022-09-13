Houghton Hall owner's key royal role ceases after Queen's death

A key role of the Marquess of Cholmondeley - the owner of Houghton Hall in Norfolk - has come to an end following the death of the Queen.

The Marquess, also known as film-maker David Rocksavage, had held the role of Lord Great Chamberlain, which saw him play a major part in royal ceremonies during the late monarch's reign.

But, following the Queen's death and the accession of King Charles III , the hereditary position, one of the Great Officers of State, has automatically transferred.

An agreement dating to 1912 means the right to the office rotates between three families - and changes at the start of each reign.

The Marquess, who had held the post since 1990, has been replaced by by the 7th Lord Carrington.

Part of the role involved the Marquess attending the State Opening of Parliament.

That involved him taking part in the historic tradition of walking backwards in front of the monarch as she entered the building.