Tandem pair in their 80s back community centre bid to get people cycling

Preparing for the Marlpit community centre and cycle steering team fun day: Sue Fage, Paula Hughes, Michael Hughes and Lucy Galvin. Pic: Marlpit Community Centre. Marlpit Community Centre

A community centre has launched a new scheme to try to get more people to discover the joys of cycling - as part of its ambition to become a zero carbon centre.

And a pair of tandem cyclists in their 80s have urged others to join them in finding out how beneficial bicycles can be.

The Marlpit Community Centre in Norwich wants more people to discover the benefits of bicycling and the nearby Marriott's Way trail - so has started its own cycle steering team.

With help from Norfolk County Council's Pushing Ahead project, the centre's cycle steering team is keen to get more people to take to pedal power.

They aim to help give people the confidence to cycle for health, leisure and for journeys.

The team, based at the centre in Hellesdon Road, is planning a free event for all to try out cycling on Bank Holiday Monday (Monday, May 27).

The event will feature fun cycling and bikes for young and old, as well as traditional activities including tombola, a local animal charity, crafts and refreshments.

Community centre chair Lucy Galvin said: "Cycling is great exercise, doesn't cause pollution and generally makes you feel better.

"We are going all out to become a zero carbon centre to make Norwich a healthier place and this is a way of having fun at the same time."

Octogenarian tandem riders Michael and Paula Hughes, from Taverham, are part of the cycle steering tea.

They say they are testament to the benefits of travel on two wheels.

Mr Hughes, who is bringing the couple's tandem to the event, said: "Tandems are twice the fun

"We have reaped the benefits of keeping fit over the years and in our 80s, we are still out and about on long rides."

The event at the Marlpit Community Centre will run from 2pm to 5pm on Monday, May 27.

Other ideas which the cycle steering team at the centre, which is aiming to become carbon neutral, are working on includes a service at the centre to help fix people's bicycles and teach them basic maintenance.

They are also considering a bike buddies scheme, where confident cyclists ride with newcomers to show them routes and how to improve their cycling.