On your bike! Community centre leads push to get people cycling

PUBLISHED: 19:09 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 27 May 2019

The Pushing Ahead Project teams up with Marlpit Community Centre for an event to encourage people to start cycling . Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Pushing Ahead Project teams up with Marlpit Community Centre for an event to encourage people to start cycling . Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant 2019

Old and new cyclists strapped on their helmets at an event to encourage more people in Norwich to embrace life on two wheels.

Marlpit Community Centre has set up a cycling steering group to encourage more people to start cycling. Picture: Sonya DuncanMarlpit Community Centre has set up a cycling steering group to encourage more people to start cycling. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Marlpit Community Centre's cycle steering team hosted the event to introduce people to the benefits of bicycling and opportunities to do so on the nearby Marriott's Way.

The event on Monday at the centre on Hellesdon Road attracted visitors of all ages and featured bikes for young and old.

The Pushing Ahead Project supported an event at Marlpit Community Centre to encourage more people to start cycling. Picture: Sonya DuncanThe Pushing Ahead Project supported an event at Marlpit Community Centre to encourage more people to start cycling. Picture: Sonya Duncan

There were also traditional activities including tombola, crafts and refreshments and a special animal guest from local animal charity Angelica's Rainbow.

Community centre chair Lucy Galvin said: "Cycling is great exercise, doesn't cause pollution and generally makes you feel better.

The Pushing Ahead Project teams up with Marlpit Community Centre for a cycling event. Picture: Sonya DuncanThe Pushing Ahead Project teams up with Marlpit Community Centre for a cycling event. Picture: Sonya Duncan

"We are going all out to become a zero carbon centre to make Norwich a healthier place and this is a way of having fun at the same time."

Local octogenarian tandem riders Michael and Paula Hughes, who have been cycling together for decades, are part of the cycle steering team. Mr Hughes said: "We have reaped the benefits of keeping fit over the years."

The Pushing Ahead Project teams up with Marlpit Community Centre for a cycling event. Picture: Sonya DuncanThe Pushing Ahead Project teams up with Marlpit Community Centre for a cycling event. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The event was supported by Norfolk County Council's Pushing Ahead project.

