New M&S store to create 20 jobs in Norwich train station

PUBLISHED: 14:10 28 November 2018

Norwich Train Station

Norwich Train Station

Archant

Rail passengers in Norwich will have more choice for food and drink when a Marks and Spencer food store opens early next month.

Norwich Train Station. Picture: Ian BurtNorwich Train Station. Picture: Ian Burt

Up to 20 people will be employed at the new store, which will be open from 7am to 10pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 9pm on Saturdays and between 9am and 9pm on Sundays.

The food store will replace the Pumpkin Cafe on the concourse of the station.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia’s asset management director, said: “We are very pleased to welcome M&S Simply Food to Norwich station. Passengers tell us that they want a range of facilities at stations and we are sure the new store will be popular with customers.

“This year we have welcomed Subway to the station and the Co-Op food store has also been refurbished.”

M&S Simply Food will open at Norwich station, opposite the ticket office, on December 5.

