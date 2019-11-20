Market towns gear up for Christmas light switch-on

The winning picture from the Bungay Christmas lights photography competition 2018, taken by David Somerville Archant

Two market towns will be basking in the glory of Christmas as they switch on their lights this festive season.

Daniel Hanton on stage at last year's light switch-on in Beccles. Picture: Contributed by SparkLive Pantomimes Daniel Hanton on stage at last year's light switch-on in Beccles. Picture: Contributed by SparkLive Pantomimes

On Friday November 22, Bungay will be illuminated by twinkling lights for its 20 year anniversary switch-on, while the following Friday, Beccles will be glowing with festive cheer for its annual switch-on event.

To celebrate two decades of Bungay's Christmas lights, the market town will host stalls, food and drink as well as entertainment and music from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

The iconic gold and silver stars will be switched on at the Buttercross as the town celebrates this year's efforts to raise funds to repair and replace the Christmas lights.

Santa will be there on his sleigh, local singers will perform throughout the evening and the cast of the Fisher Theatre's production of Oliver Twist will make a guest appearance.

A spokesperson for the Bungay Lights Committee, said: "The whole town has come together and worked hard to ensure that the lights are at their glorious best for the 20th anniversary of the Bungay switch-on."

Following on from last year's exhilarating switch-on, the cast of year's Beccles pantomime Dick Whittington, will be taking a leading role as they switch on the lights in Beccles alongside Miss Norwich and town mayor, Andrea Carr on Friday, November 29.

The evening, which is hosted by Dame Sarah Sweetie, will start at 5.30pm on the main stage, with the lights switched on at 6pm.

Live entertainment will continue throughout the evening with an array of local performances.

The town's stores will also be open, as well as 40 stalls lining the streets with an array of Christmas gifts and warming food and drink.

Father Christmas will be nestled in his grotto, there will be fairground rides and live donkeys to cuddle up to.

Daniel Hanton, who plays Dame Sarah Sweetie, said: "I am really excited to be trusted with the responsibility of hosting the evening once again as it's such an important night on the town calendar."

For more information about the switch-on in both towns, visit bungay-suffolk.co.uk or www.beccleschristmaslights.co.uk.