Norwich Market to stay open late for new light festival
PUBLISHED: 11:44 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 05 January 2020
Norwich BID
Norwich Market will be opening into the night to celebrate a new light festival.
The inaugural Love Light Norwich festival, organised by the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), is being held from Thursday, February 13 until Saturday, February 15.
It will celebrate art, innovation and love, and feature an illuminated art trail, live performances and community activities.
To mark the free cultural festival, Norwich Market will open until 9pm on February 13.
Caroline Bidewell, head of operations at Norwich BID and project lead for Love Light Norwich, said: "The buzz that Love Light just got brighter with the wonderful addition of the late-night Norwich Market. We all love the variety of what's on offer underneath the best covered market in the UK, we know opening later for one night enables people to enjoy delicious treats which will add to the festival feel of Love Light."