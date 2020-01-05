Norwich Market to stay open late for new light festival

Norwich Market stallholders featuring Joe Ridoutt from Bo-tanical, William and Mark Wright from Taxi Vintage Clothing and Heather Lovering from Lovering and Co. The market is opeining late on February 13 for the Love Light Norwich festival. Picture: Norwich BID Norwich BID

Norwich Market will be opening into the night to celebrate a new light festival.

Cie Bilbobasso's performance of Amor which is taking place across both nights of the Love Light Norwich festival in February 2020. Picture: JC Chaudy Cie Bilbobasso's performance of Amor which is taking place across both nights of the Love Light Norwich festival in February 2020. Picture: JC Chaudy

The inaugural Love Light Norwich festival, organised by the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), is being held from Thursday, February 13 until Saturday, February 15.

It will celebrate art, innovation and love, and feature an illuminated art trail, live performances and community activities.

To mark the free cultural festival, Norwich Market will open until 9pm on February 13.

Caroline Bidewell, head of operations at Norwich BID and project lead for Love Light Norwich, said: "The buzz that Love Light just got brighter with the wonderful addition of the late-night Norwich Market. We all love the variety of what's on offer underneath the best covered market in the UK, we know opening later for one night enables people to enjoy delicious treats which will add to the festival feel of Love Light."