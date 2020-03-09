Search

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

PUBLISHED: 07:40 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:23 09 March 2020

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Works to resurface a stretch of a city centre road will see buses diverted over the next three days - and will likely cause delays for commuters.

From this morning, Monday, March 8, Market Avenue in Norwich will be closed between Rose Lane and Castle Meadow to allow for resurfacing to be done to the road, which also leads to the Castle Quarter car park.

As a result, several bus services will bypass Castle Meadow, instead being diverted up Cattle Market Street, either to St Stephens Street or directly to the bus station.

The diversions will see buses bollards removed from the pedestrianised All Saints Green, which will be used by vehicles for the first time since it traffic was removed from it in May 2017.

Konectbuses has said its following services will be affected: 5, 5A, 5B, 5C, 8, 33, 37A, 50, 50A, 501, 502.

Buses leaving Castle Meadow towards Tombland will be unaffected.

The resurfacing is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, March 11.

