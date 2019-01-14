Search

TV star astronomer to perform science show in South Norfolk

14 January, 2019 - 13:06
Mark Thompson presenting copies of his new children's science books to Alburgh with Denton Primary School. Photo: Mark Thompson

Mark Thompson presenting copies of his new children's science books to Alburgh with Denton Primary School. Photo: Mark Thompson

Archant

TV star astronomer Mark Thompson is bringing his Spectacular Science Show to a community centre in South Norfolk next weekend.

The show, which has been performed around the country, aims to get children excited about science and features plenty of explosions and fireballs.

Mr Thompson, who is a presenter on BBC Stargazing Live, is to perform the show at Wortwell Community Centre to raise money for Alburgh with Denton Primary School.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the school.

He said: “The show is a little bit about teaching people, but it is mostly about getting kids excited about science.

“There will be lots of explosions, fire balls and foam shooting out of glass tubes.”

The show takes place on January 26 from 2pm to 3pm. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for children.

Visit www.spectacularscienceshow.com/fads

