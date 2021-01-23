Man messaged woman saying 'she needed to be killed,' court told

Published: 8:26 AM January 23, 2021

A man who messaged a woman telling her that she was “evil” and “needed to be killed” has been sentenced to a community order.

Mark Thomas Svensson of HIgham Green, King's Lynn, appeared before Lynn magistrates on Thursday. He had earlier pleaded guilty to sending messages of a grossly offensive and menacing character, and criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

The court was told that Svensson, 47, was arrested for a breach of the peace at an address on the Fairstead Estate on August 31 last year. He was drunk and released without charge the following morning.

The court was told he then messaged the woman telling her that he didn’t want to talk to her again. Abusive messages followed, including that she needed to be killed.

Svensson, of Higham Green, also returned to her home, shouting and kicking property.

Police were called again and opened a back gate to find Svensson on the other side.

“He tried to run away but was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage,” said prosecutor Michael Devaney.

In a victim personal statement, the complainant said she took the message about being killed seriously. Following the incident she had been too scared to leave her house for fear of bumping into Svensson.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Cogan said Svensson had not breached his bail conditions imposed on September 1 last year by contacting the complainant in any form.

“He’s deeply ashamed of what he’s done and asked me to make that clear,” added Mr Cogan.

“This was drink-inspired. He has stopped drinking, in effect from September 1. He’s healthier, happier and not to say a little wealthier too.”

Bench chairman Paul Kidd said: “From the outset, this bench would like to commend you on getting off the drink because that’s one of the steps you needed to take.”

Unemployed Svensson’s 12-month community order includes a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was fined £50 and told to pay £45 victim surcharge and £50 compensation.

A two-year restraining order was imposed to prevent him contacting the woman or attending her home.



