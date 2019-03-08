Chef died from alcohol and drug toxicity, an inquest heard

A chef who was found unresponsive at his Norwich home died from alcohol and drug toxicity, an inquest heard.

Mark Sutcliffe died at his home on Bryony Close in Norwich on 18 April this year. He was aged 56 at the time.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday, August 14.

It heard that Mr Sutcliffe's medical cause of death was listed as combined alcohol, methadone and diazepam toxicity.

A full inquest is due to take place on December 18.