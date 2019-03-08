Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

A man whose body was found in woodland in Norwich has been named.

Mark Sewell, 37, of Lawson Road, was found dead at Mousehold Heath on Monday, April 22.

At the inquest opening in Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, the medical cause of death was recorded as hanging.

The court heard Mr Sewell was born on November 26, 1981 in Hong Kong and worked as a catering hospitality worker.

A section of Mousehold Heath was cordoned off on Easter Monday after Mr Sewell's body was found to allow forensic investigators to carry out their work.

Senior coroner for Norfolk, Jacqueline Lake, adjourned the inquest until Thursday, July 18.