Disabled Norfolk veteran needs custom-built bike to stay in the saddle

Mark Howard, who is raising funds for a new handcycle - Credit: Sportograf.com

A disabled veteran has launched a fund raising campaign to buy a custom-made handcycle.

Mark Howard suffered a freak knee injury while he was a young trooper serving in the Life Guards in 1991.

Since then his leg has deteriorated to the point where he can only walk a few yards unaided and depends on his wheelchair to get around.

Mark Howard with a fund raising display at Gaywood Tesco in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

A turning point came in 2015, a year after his health forced him to give up his job as a caretaker.

Mr Howard, now 52 discovered cycling using a handcycle powered by his arms. Since then he has completed almost 50 sportives, conquered the toughest mountain in the Alps and been part of a team which has raised £250,000 for King's Lynn-based veterans' charity Bridge for Heroes.

The farther-of-three from Gaywood has also discovered the bikes aren't as durable as he is.

Mark Howard's handcycle, which needs replacing with a custom-built machine - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Unfortunately the bikes I ride are not designed for the punishment I give them," he said. "They cost about £3,500 - £4,000 and I've gone through five in six years.

"The one I'm after is just over £14,000, that would be built for me to take my height."

The new bike would also come with a second front wheel with power assist for extra oomph.

Collecting in the Gaywood Tesco on Saturday brought a steady stream of donations as Mr Howard displayed his old bike and some of his collection of medals for completing sportives.

Some of the medals Mark Howard has won by completing sportives and other challenges - Credit: Chris Bishop

"If I can inspire one person every day I've done my job," he said.

Having recently learned to swim, his next challenge is a three-day, 150-mile canoe voyage, in which he plans to paddle from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and back three times in three days.

He then hopes he'll soon be back in the saddle.

Mr Howard has launched a GoFundMe page to help raise the money, which can be found via this shortened link tinyurl.com/mwsudzmz.