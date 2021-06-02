News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Father and son raise £1,200 after 100-mile cycle

Noah Vickers

Published: 9:44 AM June 2, 2021   
Mark and Edward Donaldson

Mark Donaldson and son, Edward, completed the rides totalling 100 miles, over the course of May. - Credit: Mark Donaldson

A father and son have raised more than £1,200 cycling 100 miles around Norfolk to raise funds for the scientific battle against prostate cancer.

Mark Donaldson, who serves as Dereham Town FC’s youth chair, completed the challenge in a series of rides with his nine-year-old son, Edward, throughout the course of May. 

Edward Donaldson at Sparham Pools

During one of their longer rides, Mr Donaldson and his son visited Sparham Pools nature reserve. - Credit: Mark Donaldson

“The weather was so poor at the beginning of May, we couldn’t really get out without being absolutely drenched - and then, ironically, this weekend it was too hot, but we had to do it,” said Mr Donaldson.

The disease was a contributing factor in the death of Mr Donaldson’s father, Terry, at the age of 72 in 2018.

"I still miss him every day," wrote Mr Donaldson, in a message to people donating. 

Mark and Edward Donaldson

Mark Donaldson and son, Edward, completed the rides totalling 100 miles, over the course of May.

“It affects 1 in 8 [men at some point in their lifetime], which is an incredible number,” he pointed out. 

Donations are still welcome at: https://cyclethemonth.prostatecanceruk.org/fundraising/mark-and-edwards-100-mile-cycle 

