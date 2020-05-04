Man, 51, dyes hair rainbow colours to raise money for hospital
PUBLISHED: 12:50 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 04 May 2020
A man has dyed his hair all the colours of the rainbow and raised £1000 for a Norfolk hospital and mental health charity.
Mark Cator, groundwork’s manager at Monk Plant Hire (MPH) in Hockering, decided to dye his hair to thank the NHS and all keyworkers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mr Cator and the team at the transportation service have now raised almost £1100, double the amount they aimed for.
Kerry Monk, director of MPH, said: “We feel that both the NHS and Mind are more important than anything at the present time so we are going to try and raise as much money as possible to help them in what ever way we can.”
Mr Monk said: “There is more to add from the MPH Grab Lorry £10 a load donation.
“We want to thank you all so much and also just let you know the colours are hair to stay, for a while anyway.”
To contribute to the online fundraiser, visit: https://tinyurl.com/ycjlvdjd
