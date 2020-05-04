Search

Man, 51, dyes hair rainbow colours to raise money for hospital

PUBLISHED: 12:50 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 04 May 2020

Mark Cator's wife, Donna Cator, is a hairdresser and bleached and dyed Mark's hair after they reached their £500 fundraising target. Picture: MPH

Archant

A man has dyed his hair all the colours of the rainbow and raised £1000 for a Norfolk hospital and mental health charity.

Mark Cator, groundwork's manager at Monk Plant Hire (MPH) in Hockering, decided to dye his hair to thank the NHS and all keyworkers during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: MPH

Mark Cator, groundwork’s manager at Monk Plant Hire (MPH) in Hockering, decided to dye his hair to thank the NHS and all keyworkers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Cator and the team at the transportation service have now raised almost £1100, double the amount they aimed for.

Kerry Monk, director of MPH, said: “We feel that both the NHS and Mind are more important than anything at the present time so we are going to try and raise as much money as possible to help them in what ever way we can.”

Molly Monk painted a rainbow poster to thank all keyworkers for everything they are doing. Picture: MPH

Mr Monk said: “There is more to add from the MPH Grab Lorry £10 a load donation.

“We want to thank you all so much and also just let you know the colours are hair to stay, for a while anyway.”

To contribute to the online fundraiser, visit: https://tinyurl.com/ycjlvdjd

