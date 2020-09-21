Trial date set for man accused of throwing drain cleaner at police officers

Police officers and scenes of crime officers at Tonning Street in Lowestoft after two police officers were injured in an early morning raid. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

The trial of a Lowestoft man accused of throwing drain cleaner at two police officers will take place in February.

Mark Bedwell, 49, of Tonning Street, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, September 21, for a case management hearing via video link from prison.

At an earlier hearing, Bedwell pleased not guilty to two offences of throwing drain cleaner at the two officers with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or do them grievous bodily harm.

The offences are alleged to have been committed after police officers attended a house in Tonning Street, Lowestoft, at about 4.45am on December 5 last year.

Following the alleged incident police said that one of the officers suffered minor facial burns while the other had minor injuries.

Bedwell’s trial, which is expected to last two days, will start in February 8 next year and a further case management hearing will take place during the week commencing December 7.