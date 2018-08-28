Inquest opens into death of woman at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
PUBLISHED: 14:57 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:57 09 November 2018
Archant
An inquest has been opened into the death of an elderly Norfolk woman.
Marjorie Bidewell, 87, of Cathedral Drive, North Elmham, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on November 2.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake said she had suffered two falls before being admitted to hospital, adding enquiries would have to be made.
The inquest was adjourned until February 18, 2019.
