Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Once a Marine, always a Marine': 104th birthday celebrated at care home

PUBLISHED: 12:01 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 01 August 2019

Andy Osbourne, Derek Monument, Leo Whisstock pictured with Jesse Webb. Picture: Andy Osbourne

Andy Osbourne, Derek Monument, Leo Whisstock pictured with Jesse Webb. Picture: Andy Osbourne

Archant

A royal marine has celebrated his 104th birthday, with the help of a local branch of the Royal Naval Association.

RNA Beccles Branch members visited Mr Webb for his 104th birthday. Picture: Contributed by Andy OsbourneRNA Beccles Branch members visited Mr Webb for his 104th birthday. Picture: Contributed by Andy Osbourne

Jesse Webb, who served in North Africa, Italy and Palestine during the Second World War, celebrated his 104th birthday on July 25.

To celebrate the milestone birthday, Derek Monument, Leo Whisstock and Andy Osborne from the Beccles branch of the Royal Naval Association (RNA) visited him at the care home.

Andy Osborne, who is in charge of public relations for the Royal Navy Association in Beccles, said: "Derek Monument has heard of his story and we thought we could do something.

"He approached the Beccles branch and said 'why don't we take a cake?'.

Derek Monument and Leo Whisstock pictured with Mr Webb. Picture: Contributed by Andy OsbourneDerek Monument and Leo Whisstock pictured with Mr Webb. Picture: Contributed by Andy Osbourne

"We agreed with the care home that we could give him a cake for his birthday," Mr Osborne said.

On behalf of the branch, Mr Webb, a resident at Grove Court Care Home in Woodbridge, was presented a "wonderful" birthday cake depicting HMS Beccles - which was commissioned in 1919 when he was four. "He is older than the ship - and he survived," he said.

Mr Webb was also handed a personalised birthday card which was sign by members of the branch.

"Considering he was 104, he was great. He was overwhelmed, he came downstairs and couldn't thank us enough - he was just overwhelmed," he said.

They shared stories of his time as a marine. Picture: Andy OsbourneThey shared stories of his time as a marine. Picture: Andy Osbourne

Mr Osborne said staff and residents alike were "thrilled" by the visit and they shared "a story or two" over tea and coffee.

"There was another man there named Tony, he was 103 and he was extraordinary - he went up stairs and changed into his jacket. He was a veteran of D-Day."

"Tony was the previous editor of the East Anglian Daily Times too," he said.

While they were at the care home, Mr Webb shared stories of his time in the navy and went through old photographs with the three men.

Jesse Webb was presented with a Jesse Webb was presented with a "wonderful" birthday cake depicting HMS Beccles. Picture: Andy Osbourne

You may also want to watch:

Mr Osborne said: "He is a resident at Grove Court Care Home, Beech Way, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 4BW, should you wish to send a card.

"Once a Marine, always a Marine," he said.

For more information on the Beccles Branch of the RNA, go to: www.RNABeccles.webs.com.

Mr Webb served in North Africa, Italy and Palestine during the Second World War. Picture: Andy OsbourneMr Webb served in North Africa, Italy and Palestine during the Second World War. Picture: Andy Osbourne

Most Read

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

How neighbours’ 16-year friendship ended with a £226,000 court battle

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A11 closed after sewage tanker catches fire

A fire on a sewage lorry has closed the A11 near Snetterton.

‘There’s now a feeling of oppression’ - Anger at spiked metal gate installed to restrict beach access

People protesting against new gate at West Runton beach. L=R, Bev Burnham, Liz Quigley, Nigel and Teresa Turner. Pictures: David Bale

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘There’s now a feeling of oppression’ - Anger at spiked metal gate installed to restrict beach access

People protesting against new gate at West Runton beach. L=R, Bev Burnham, Liz Quigley, Nigel and Teresa Turner. Pictures: David Bale

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

A11 closed after sewage tanker catches fire

A fire on a sewage lorry has closed the A11 near Snetterton.

How neighbours’ 16-year friendship ended with a £226,000 court battle

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Hunt continues for arrested man who fled from N&N hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Delays expected in Great Yarmouth as police escort abnormal load

Police will escort a vehicle carrying an abnormal load in Great Yarmouth on August 2. PIC: James Bass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists