Fire crews and coastguard rescue officers respond to marine incident
PUBLISHED: 09:33 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 15 May 2019
Firefighters were called out following reports of a marine incident on the River Waveney.
Three crews from Lowestoft South fire station, along with Beccles firefighters, were alerted to assist HM Coastguard after concerns were raised that a boat had not returned to its mooring at Beccles.
Coastguard rescue officers and the fire crews were called to the scene on the River Waveney at 6.54pm.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were informed by the coastguard that a boat was due back at 4.30pm, but it had not arrived.
"We were called to assist and the water rescue van was deployed in case it was required.
"But as a search was conducted the vessel was located and no rescue was needed."
The scene was cleared by 7.27pm.
Lowestoft South Fire Station Tweeted: "Suffolk Fire #firefighters from Red watch mobilised along with #oncall from #Lowestoft South and #Beccles #firestation to assist @MCA_media with a boat incident on the #river #waveney #BeWaterAware #respectthewater"
