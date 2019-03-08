Fire crews and coastguard rescue officers respond to marine incident

Crews from Lowestoft South fire station were called out.

Firefighters were called out following reports of a marine incident on the River Waveney.

Three crews from Lowestoft South fire station, along with Beccles firefighters, were alerted to assist HM Coastguard after concerns were raised that a boat had not returned to its mooring at Beccles.

Coastguard rescue officers and the fire crews were called to the scene on the River Waveney at 6.54pm.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were informed by the coastguard that a boat was due back at 4.30pm, but it had not arrived.

"We were called to assist and the water rescue van was deployed in case it was required.

"But as a search was conducted the vessel was located and no rescue was needed."

The scene was cleared by 7.27pm.

Lowestoft South Fire Station Tweeted: "Suffolk Fire #firefighters from Red watch mobilised along with #oncall from #Lowestoft South and #Beccles #firestation to assist @MCA_media with a boat incident on the #river #waveney #BeWaterAware #respectthewater"