‘We will be back’: Theatre’s vow ahead of latest closure

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. Inset: Chief executive Emma Butler Smith.

A coastal theatre is set to temporarily close its doors once more amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

With the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft preparing for its first screening event since March, they were due to reopen its auditorium this Friday.

But management have now confirmed that following the latest Government announcement of a national lockdown, the theatre will now be shutting its doors from Thursday, November 5.

It comes two weeks after the venue’s café and box office had successfully reopened to the delight of many customers, and last week’s announcement that a programme of films and screenings would be showcased during November and December.

With this now being put on hold, the theatre’s chief executive, Emma Butler Smith, said: “What has always been crucial for us is to put the health and safety of our staff and customers first.

“Closing our doors for the second time this year will not be easy for us, but it’s the right thing to do.

“These last two weeks have been amazing – seeing the café come back to life in a way that we couldn’t have imagined a few months ago.

“It’s this support from our community that will allow us to reopen again as soon as possible.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank each and every person that has donated to our Survival Appeal, and for the support granted to us by Arts Council England, Theatre’s Trust and our landlords - Lowestoft Town Council.

“We’re not going anywhere. We will be back.”

The theatre has already put rigorous plans in place to keep customers safe in line with current Covid-safe guidelines, including full sanitisation of the auditorium and a new seating plan arranged in socially distanced bubbles.

Due to the resounding success of the Marina café, the theatre will be ready to reopen its doors as soon as the lockdown is over and has every intention of screening Katherine Jenkins: A Christmas Spectacular on Thursday, December 3.

If you currently hold tickets for affected performances the theatre’s sales team will contact you with your options, either by phone or email.

You can support the theatre’s Survival Appeal by visiting marinatheatre.co.uk

