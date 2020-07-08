‘We will be back’: Theatre’s vow as Autumn programme is cancelled

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. Picture: VistaViews/Marina Theatre Archant

A popular theatre has made the “very difficult decision” to cancel its Autumn programme.

Due to continuing restrictions and uncertainty around live theatre because of the coronavirus pandemic, management at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft have confrimed that all events taking place up to Monday, November 30 will be cancelled or postponed.

The theatre closed temporarily on Tuesday, March 17 following government advice and alongside other UK theatres.

Emma Butler Smith, chief executive, said: “We’ve made this decision with a very heavy heart, and after discussions with many of our visiting performers and promoters.

“Our priority must be to guarantee the safety of our audience, staff, performers, and the survival of the Marina Theatre in these exceptionally challenging times.”

With numerous shows due to take place in the coming months being moved to new dates in 2021, theatre management are continuing to talk with many performers and their producers about “slotting them in to our programme for next year.”

Emma Butler Smith added: “We remain committed to Lowestoft and the communities around our town and we continue to plan for our re-opening.

“As an important local charity, we have a critical role in bringing our town and wider area back to life after all that we’ve faced in recent months.

“We are exploring options that we believe could enable us to offer a Covid-19 Secure environment at the earliest possible opportunity, albeit with a limited programme and limited seating capacity.

“The reality is that we have been hit hard financially by this pandemic. It is likely that delivering this modest programme will require us to secure additional support, otherwise it could make our financial position even worse.

“We want to re-open as soon as we can, but we will need your help to do that.”

Among the ways that the public can help are:

■ If you’ve booked tickets for a show that’s been postponed, your booking can be carried forward to the new date. Please keep that booking with the theatre rather than requesting a refund if you can. If you ask for a refund, The Marina will of course provide it but they ask you keep your booking and look forward to joining them for their re-opening season.

■ If you’ve booked tickets for a show which has now been cancelled, a refund can be provided, but The Marina is asking you to consider converting your ticket into a donation to the Marina Theatre Trust.

■ Above all, if you’ve loved your visits to the Marina Theatre and you want to see them come through this challenging time together, please make a donation to ensure that they remain a vital part of our community into 2021.

“We will be back - and your support will make that possible!” Emma Butler Smith said.

Customers who have purchased tickets to any of these events will be contacted directly, either by phone or by email.

Please be patient, and do not contact the Box Office as they are receiving a large volume of calls.