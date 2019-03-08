Coroner's open conclusion over death of cleaner

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake, who recorded an open conclusion Picture: Simon Finlay Archant Norfolk

A 62-year-old woman was found dead in her flat by her son-in-law, a court was told.

Donatas Siaulys went to Marija Matusaitiene's home in Highgate, King's Lynn on October 21, after she had not been seen for a number of days.

An inquest in Lynn heard that he found her lying face-down on her bed. He checked for signs of life but she was obviously dead.

Police attended the scene and found that there was no sign of any disturbance or suspicious circumstances.

A post mortem was inconclusive, with the pathologist stating that the cause of Mrs Matusaitiene's death was “unascertained”.

The court heard she had had a history of previous seizures, high blood pressure, falls and back pain.

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said without a cause of death, the only conclusion she could reach was an open one.